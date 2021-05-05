Kontoor Brands (KTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $67.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.