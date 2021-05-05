Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 85.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Shares of KSS opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

