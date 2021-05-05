Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 85.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.
Shares of KSS
opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.
Kohl’s Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 317,855 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.
Kohl’s stock
opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $64.16.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.
Kohl’s Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.