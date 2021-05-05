Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS KHOLY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. Koç Holding AS has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

