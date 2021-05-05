Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.42 ($122.84).

KBX stock opened at €101.95 ($119.94) on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €78.53 ($92.39) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion and a PE ratio of 33.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €104.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

