Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 140,427 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,405 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 140,427 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 1.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

CFG traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. 145,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $48.09.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.