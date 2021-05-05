Klingman & Associates LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,967. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $142.57 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

