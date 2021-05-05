Klingman & Associates LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $143.89. The stock had a trading volume of 143,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,092. The company has a market capitalization of $198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

