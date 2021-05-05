KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded by JMP Securities to Market Outperform

JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $21.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $86,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,139,000 after acquiring an additional 194,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

