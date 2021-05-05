Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. 61,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

