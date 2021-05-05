Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KL shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

