Kingstone Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 million, a P/E ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

