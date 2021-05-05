Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,013,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,793,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

