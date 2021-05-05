Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. 390,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,971,705. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

