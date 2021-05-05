Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 809 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.64. The stock had a trading volume of 69,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,511. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $154.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.