Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.14.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. Kforce has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $209,632.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kforce by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Kforce by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 141,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.