Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives $45.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $209,632.50. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,599. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

