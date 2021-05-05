KeyCorp Trims ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price to $65.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of ONTF opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52. ON24 has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.22 million.

In other ON24 news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,231 shares of company stock valued at $317,962 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

