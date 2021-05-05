KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $71.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,130,344. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

