KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of KLA in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $14.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.46. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $369.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $307.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.81. KLA has a 12 month low of $153.96 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KLA by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after buying an additional 326,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after buying an additional 253,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

