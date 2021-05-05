Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 129,476 shares.The stock last traded at $56.58 and had previously closed at $58.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.76.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $749,384.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,639.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.