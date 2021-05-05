Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. AlphaValue cut Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of PPRUY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,546. Kering has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

