Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.34

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

KELYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth $937,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

