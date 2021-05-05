KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.18

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 17779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBCSY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

