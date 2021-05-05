KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.18

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 17779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.
Several research analysts recently commented on KBCSY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.52.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.
KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
