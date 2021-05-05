KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,281,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

NYSE:MHK opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $227.45.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.