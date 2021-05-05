KBC Group NV Trims Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,210 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

