KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221,283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

