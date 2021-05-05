KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 150,212 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

