KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 30,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,647. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.38 and a 200-day moving average of $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.33 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

