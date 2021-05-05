KBC Group NV Has $3.89 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,936 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

LVS stock opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

