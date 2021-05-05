KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 84.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 184,517 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 367.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.92. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

