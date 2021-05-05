KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE CCL opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.