KBC Group NV Acquires 2,207 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

KBC Group NV increased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $5,785,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $245,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $688,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries stock opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.21.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

