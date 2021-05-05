Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KARO. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of KARO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,191. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

