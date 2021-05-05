Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KARO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Investec started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Karooooo alerts:

KARO opened at $38.56 on Monday. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.