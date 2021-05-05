KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.51, but opened at $16.21. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 151,095 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $232,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $251,000.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 112.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

