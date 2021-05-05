Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 1.7% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 244,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after purchasing an additional 226,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE:KSU traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $296.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.11. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $304.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.