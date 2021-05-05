JustLiquidity Price Up 34.6% Over Last 7 Days (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for approximately $85.81 or 0.00150910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $37.49 million and $1.57 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00262701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.33 or 0.01152551 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00031689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.58 or 0.00727365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,694.55 or 0.99710003 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

