JustInvest LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

JustInvest LLC lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after buying an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,565. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

