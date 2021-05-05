JustInvest LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. 5,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,786. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,815 shares of company stock worth $2,364,439. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

