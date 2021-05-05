JustInvest LLC Purchases 2,644 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 60.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.75. 5,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,635. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.64 and a 12 month high of $137.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.