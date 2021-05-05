JustInvest LLC Purchases 11,277 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 103.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 139,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,545. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.