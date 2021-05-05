JustInvest LLC Increases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.05. 9,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.15. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $259.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.27.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

