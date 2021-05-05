JustInvest LLC Grows Holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter worth about $63,092,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,833,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in China Biologic Products by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 120,493 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 684.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 102,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 362,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBPO stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.99. 24,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,695. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.47. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $120.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.90.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

