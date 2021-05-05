JustInvest LLC Buys 133 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,367. The firm has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.76.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

