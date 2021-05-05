JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JARA)

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (LON:JARA) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JARA stock opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.19) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a one year low of GBX 87.83 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

In other news, insider John Scott acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

