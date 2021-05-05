JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $323.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $323.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.00.

NYSE EL opened at $302.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $616,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

