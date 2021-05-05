JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 42,529 Shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 730.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,529 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Tribune Publishing worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,254,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 94,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Tribune Publishing has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $644.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

