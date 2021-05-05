JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $644,000 Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 537.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Limoneira by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Limoneira by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Limoneira by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $326.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 12,560 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and have sold 6,119 shares valued at $107,346. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

