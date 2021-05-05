JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $629,000 Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of Newpark Resources worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 354,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NR stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $284.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

