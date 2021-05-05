JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $616,000 Stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 276.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,077 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Iteris were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,147,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Iteris by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 594,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Iteris by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 292,032 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,734,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 214,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

ITI stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $280.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.